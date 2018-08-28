Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 December 2018

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Archant

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extending a cold storage facility, lorry park and office.

Plans were submitted to build an 8,982 square metre frozen goods warehouse with replacement parking, which would create 18 new full time jobs at the site in Fordham Road.

Around £15,000 for bus and pedestrian improvements on Newmarket Road is also included as part of the scheme.

However, archaeological experts at Cambridgeshire County Council say they are “particularly concerned” about the “confirmed presence of human skeletal remains and funerary monuments in close proximity to the areas outlined for development”.

It comes as plans are set for approval at East Cambridgeshire District Council on January 9 as long as conditions - including the investigation - are carried out.

The proposed extension and lorry park are in the northwest corner of the existing compound, with the lorry park being on land currently left as agricultural.

Experts say that an ‘archaeological programme of work’ would need to take place before work is proposed to get underway in spring.

Planning documents state: “There is highly important potential archaeology on the site that could be lost or damaged by the proposal.

“We wish to work with Turners to expedite an evaluation of this area so that any detailed excavation of significant archaeological evidence can occur.”

Concerns were also raised about views from the north of the site and whether a change to frozen goods would increase or decrease the amount of lorries entering and leaving the site.

Planning documents add: “The developer has stated that it seeks to convert 5,000 chilled pallets to frozen that will reduce the amount of lorry movements from 412 lorry movements per week to 43.

“The evidence submitted also states that this significant reduction is based on the fact that frozen goods have a nine week frozen storage period - this provides the more substantial decrease in lorry movements

“The development would lead to approximately the reduction in lorry movements by a half entering and leaving the site.”

The current Turners site is primarily two sets of large buildings surrounding a central courtyard where lorries manoeuvre and access the road to the south of the site.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Man wanted in Cottenham shooting after woman and eight-year-old boy suffer ‘minor injuries’

Detectives want to speak to Thomas Wall, 32, in connection with a shooting that happened just after 8am today (December 29) in Smithy Fen, Cottenham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich road reopened following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Cambridgeshire fire officer and volunteer Farsh Raoufi receives MBE for ‘acting as a role model and voice of reason to young people from different cultures’

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists