Babies and children at Tumble Tots Ely raise £1,000 for baby loss charity Tommy's by completing challenges

PUBLISHED: 16:58 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 02 December 2019

Babies and children from Tumble Tots in Ely dressed up as their favourite jungle animal in their lessons and were sponsored to complete challenges to raise hundreds of pounds for baby loss charity Tommy’s. Picture: SHARON BUBB/TUMBLE TOTS ELY

Babies and children at Tumble Tots in Ely who dressed up as their favourite jungle animal and were sponsored to complete challenges have helped to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

The physical play programme for children aged six months to seven years held its first Tommy's Tumblethon for the baby charity, which helps to stop miscarriage, stillbirth and preterm birth.

Children were sponsored to complete 10 activities during the tumblethon, which took place in tumble tots classes nationwide throughout November.

A raffle raised £275 for the charity while sponsorship has raised around £800 - the final total is yet to be counted.

Claire Friars, community events assistant at Tommy's, said: "By taking part Tumble Tots children are helping to fund research into the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications and baby loss, working to make pregnancy safer for everyone. Tommy's aims to halve the number of babies lost by 2030."

So far £64,000 has been raised across the country, which will go towards a new centre dedicated to ensuring the best maternity care is available to parents and children.

Donate via www.tommys.org/tumblethondonate

