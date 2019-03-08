Advanced search

Tumble Tots Ely to host first tumblethon to raise money for baby loss charity

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 November 2019

Children from Tumble Tots in Ely take on nationwide Tumblethon for Tommy’s. Teachers and children from Tumble Tots are pictured preparing for their Tommy’s Tumblethon, Picture: CLAIRE FRIARS

Children from Tumble Tots in Ely take on nationwide Tumblethon for Tommy's. Teachers and children from Tumble Tots are pictured preparing for their Tommy's Tumblethon, Picture: CLAIRE FRIARS

Archant

Babies and children from Tumble Tots in Ely will be dressing up as their favourite jungle animal in their lessons and being sponsored to complete challenges to raise money for charity.

The physical play programme for children aged six months to seven years is planning the first Tommy's Tumblethon for the baby charity, which helps to stop miscarriage, stillbirth and preterm birth.

Children will complete 10 activities during the tumblethon, taking place in tumble tots classes nationwide throughout November.

You may also want to watch:

Claire Friars, community events assistant at Tommy's, said: "2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Tumble Tots and Tommy's is proud and excited to be celebrating with them.

"By taking part, Tumble Tots children across the country are aiming to raise £150,000 to help fund research into the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications and baby loss, working to make pregnancy safer for everyone. Tommy's aims to halve the number of babies lost by 2030."

The money raised from this year's Tumblethon will go towards a new centre dedicated to ensuring the best maternity care is available to parents and children.

Donate via www.tommys.org/tumblethondonate

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tumble Tots Ely to host first tumblethon to raise money for baby loss charity

Children from Tumble Tots in Ely take on nationwide Tumblethon for Tommy’s. Teachers and children from Tumble Tots are pictured preparing for their Tommy’s Tumblethon, Picture: CLAIRE FRIARS

Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair returns this week!

Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair draws in visitors from across the country. Picture: KEITH HEPPELL

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists