Tumble Tots Ely to host first tumblethon to raise money for baby loss charity

Children from Tumble Tots in Ely take on nationwide Tumblethon for Tommy's. Teachers and children from Tumble Tots are pictured preparing for their Tommy's Tumblethon, Picture: CLAIRE FRIARS Archant

Babies and children from Tumble Tots in Ely will be dressing up as their favourite jungle animal in their lessons and being sponsored to complete challenges to raise money for charity.

The physical play programme for children aged six months to seven years is planning the first Tommy's Tumblethon for the baby charity, which helps to stop miscarriage, stillbirth and preterm birth.

Children will complete 10 activities during the tumblethon, taking place in tumble tots classes nationwide throughout November.

Claire Friars, community events assistant at Tommy's, said: "2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Tumble Tots and Tommy's is proud and excited to be celebrating with them.

"By taking part, Tumble Tots children across the country are aiming to raise £150,000 to help fund research into the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications and baby loss, working to make pregnancy safer for everyone. Tommy's aims to halve the number of babies lost by 2030."

The money raised from this year's Tumblethon will go towards a new centre dedicated to ensuring the best maternity care is available to parents and children.

Donate via www.tommys.org/tumblethondonate