Tumble Tots Ely team bake and walk to raise £500 for dementia charity

PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 August 2019

The team at Tumble Tots in Ely have raised hundreds of pounds for a dementia charity by completing a series of baking and walking fundraisers. Pictured is Toby and his grandad. Picture: SHARON BUBB.

The team at Tumble Tots in Ely have raised hundreds of pounds for the Dementia UK charity by completing a series of baking and walking fundraisers.

To mark the physical play programme for children's 40th birthday the team decided to do something to support a cause that's close to their hearts.

Sharon Bubb, of Tumble Tots Ely, said: "One in three born this year will go on to develop dementia and there's no known cure, so we want to raise funds and awareness.

"We have been inspired watching children and dementia patients interacting in recent BBC documentaries and want to do what we can to help.

"Our staff and customers have thoroughly enjoyed eating cakes and donating to the cause.

"Staff also took on 'the Orwell Challenge' covering a 25 mile distance, gaining sponsorship of over £250 taking to total raised to over £500."

For more information visit www.tumbletots.com/ely

