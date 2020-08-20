Advanced search

Eleven Extinction Rebellion protestors appear in court charged with criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 August 2020

A number of protesters – one as young as 19 – have appeared in court charged with criminal damage to two Cambridgeshire land marks.

The group, who protest under the name of Extinction Rebellion, held a week-long protest in Cambridge city centre in February.

The controversial protest saw the lawn at Trinity College dug up and wheelbarrows of mud dumped into Barclays Bank.

Logos were also spray painted on the doors of the Schlumberger building and a petrol station in Newnham Road blocked and black liquid poured over the fuel pumps.

Eleven people appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (19 August) for various offences.

Trinity College February 17

Gabriella Ditton, 26, of Violet Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage (to the lawn and the Schlumberger building). She was ordered to pay a £240 fine.

Gilbert Murray, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Norwich, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was ordered to pay a £480 fine.

Caitlyn Fay, 19, of Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, pleaded guilty to criminal damage as well as nine counts of assaulting police on July 5. She will appear in court again on September 17.

Derek Langley, 64, of Garden Walk, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage and will appear in court again on September 15.

Schlumberger building February 18

Mandy Leathers, 53, of Springfield Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage and will appear in court again on September 15.

Annie Hoyle, 26, of Windsor Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, obstructing a constable and breach of court bail. She was ordered to pay a £120 fine and £100 compensation to police.

Donald Bell, 64, of Bliss Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, obstructing a constable and breach of court bail. He was ordered to pay a £120 fine.

Shell petrol station February 21

Tilly Porter, 21, of Kings Parade, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to obstruct/disrupt a person engaged in a lawful activity and criminal damage under £5,000 and will appear in court again on September 15.

Mahoney Goodman, 21, of Long Reach Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass. She will appear in court again on September 15.

Peter Green, 24, of Mansell Road, London, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass. He will appear in court again on September 15.

Adam Whybray, 33, of The Street, Nacton, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass. He will appear in court again on September 15.

