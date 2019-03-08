College oil paintings expected to sell for thousands at Rowley's in Ely auction

Two oil paintings of Trinity College in Cambridge, by the 19th century artist Richard Bankes Harraden, will are expected to sell for thousands when they are sold at auction by Rowley's in Ely on September 7. Picture: ROWLEY'S ELY. Archant

Two oil paintings of Trinity College in Cambridge, by the 19th century artist Richard Bankes Harraden, will are expected to sell for thousands when they are sold at auction by Rowley's in Ely on September 7.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two oil paintings of Trinity College in Cambridge, by the 19th century artist Richard Bankes Harraden, will are expected to sell for thousands when they are sold at auction by Rowley’s in Ely on September 7. Picture: ROWLEY'S ELY. Two oil paintings of Trinity College in Cambridge, by the 19th century artist Richard Bankes Harraden, will are expected to sell for thousands when they are sold at auction by Rowley’s in Ely on September 7. Picture: ROWLEY'S ELY.

The paintings, which show a college and its grounds with academics, gardeners and rowers on the Camb, were uncovered in a Suffolk country house, where the family had connections to the Duchess of Devonshire and the current vendor's father had attended Trinity.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Bankes Harraden made his career and living as an artist by focusing on the city of Cambridge. Several of his pictures are held in the Fitzwilliam Museum's collection.

Richard Bankes Harraden remained in Cambridge until his death in 1862. Poignantly one of his last paintings, depicts the Mill Road cemetery in the city and shows the gravestone of his wife Sophia in the foreground. The family grave still survives today.

The pair of paintings are expected to raise over £4,000 when they go under the hammer.