Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

PUBLISHED: 16:09 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 13 July 2020

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved husband, son, father, grandfather and brother” who died when his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence.

Motorcyclist Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, died at the scene of the collision in Willingham Road, Over, which happened at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday July 12).

In a statement, the 57-year-old biker’s family said: “We would like to thank the couple who were first on scene and who did everything they could to help Ian, and also the emergency services who attended.

MORE: Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Anyone with any information regarding the collision should report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 162 of July 12.

