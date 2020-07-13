Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved husband, son, father, grandfather and brother” who died when his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence.

Motorcyclist Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, died at the scene of the collision in Willingham Road, Over, which happened at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday July 12).

In a statement, the 57-year-old biker’s family said: “We would like to thank the couple who were first on scene and who did everything they could to help Ian, and also the emergency services who attended.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision should report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 162 of July 12.