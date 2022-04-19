Patryk Wojtowicz, 23, of Westdrive Gardens, Soham died on the A142 on Saturday (April 16). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on the A142 in east Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to a “loved son, brother, partner and friend”.

Patryk Wojtowicz of Westdrive Gardens, Soham, died on Saturday (April 16) following a crash involving a motorbike and two cars in Soham.

He was travelling from Ely to Soham just after 4pm when he was involved in the collision with a silver Seat Altea and a black Ford S-Max.

In a statement, his family said: “Patryk Wojtowicz, a loved son, brother, partner and friend was taken from us on the 16th of April 2022, far too soon.

“Patryk will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts.

“He always loved his life to the full and has had a deep passion for motorbikes for many years.

“Patryk is now flying high with the angels and remembering Patryk will always bring a smile to our faces and a warm feeling in our hearts forever and always.

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

The drivers and passengers of the two other cars involved suffered minor injuries.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it or who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact police either online via their web chat service or call 101 quoting incident 325 of April 16.