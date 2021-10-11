Published: 9:47 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM October 11, 2021

Anna Garratt-Quinton was killed in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday. - Credit: POLICE

The family of a woman who died in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital paid tribute to a “truly special individual”.

Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, of King Alfred Way, Denham, near Bedford, was cycling at just before 8am on Thursday when she was struck by a petrol tanker.

The collision happened at the junction of the A1307 with Fendon Road - near to Addenbrooke's Hospital, which was her place of work.

Today, Anna’s family released the following statement:

“Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual.

“The kindest soul, gentle and caring to the core. Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room.

"She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more.

"The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all.

"Anyone who got to meet our Anna Spanner is truly blessed.”

An investigation into the collision continues and the driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertford who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone or saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact Sgt Tom Daly via 101 or contact police via webchat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 66 of October 7.