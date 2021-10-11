News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:47 AM October 11, 2021    Updated: 9:52 AM October 11, 2021
Anna Garratt-Quinton was killed in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

Anna Garratt-Quinton was killed in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday. - Credit: POLICE

The family of a woman who died in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital paid tribute to a “truly special individual”.

Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, of King Alfred Way, Denham, near Bedford, was cycling at just before 8am on Thursday when she was struck by a petrol tanker.

The collision happened at the junction of the A1307 with Fendon Road - near to Addenbrooke's Hospital, which was her place of work.

Today, Anna’s family released the following statement:

“Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual.

You may also want to watch:

“The kindest soul, gentle and caring to the core. Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room.

"She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages
  2. 2 Lesson learnt after pub gets one-star food hygiene rating
  3. 3 RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
  1. 4 Revenge tastes sweet for Soham Town Rangers on history-making day
  2. 5 Artist couple ‘inspired by the Fens’ in riverside exhibition
  3. 6 Parents jailed after 'shocking and upsetting' case of child cruelty
  4. 7 Gas cannisters set alight in Ely
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash
  6. 9 Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted flying at Duxford
  7. 10 Four £100k one-bedroom homes up for sale in Ely

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more.

"The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all.

"Anyone who got to meet our Anna Spanner is truly blessed.”

An investigation into the collision continues and the driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertford who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone or saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact Sgt Tom Daly via 101 or contact police via webchat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw  quoting incident 66 of October 7.

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Mug, ElyWednesday 06 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live

Mug off says council – and don’t even think of comparing it to Banksy! 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A1307 closed at junction with Fendon Road, Cambridge, following crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital.  

Cambs Live

Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Corkers Crisps plan to re-build

Corkers plan to restore factory to former glory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Prickwillow Ploughing Match 2021

Farming | Gallery

Museum hails 'very successful' annual ploughing match

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon