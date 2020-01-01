Advanced search

Tributes to Little Thetford’s Ely Hero Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92

PUBLISHED: 12:39 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 08 May 2020

Tributes have been paid to the first Ely Hero winner Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92. Here is his pictured at the Ely Hero Awards in 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes have been paid to the first Ely Hero winner Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92. Here is his pictured at the Ely Hero Awards in 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Tributes have been paid to the first Ely Hero winner “Mr Little Thetford” Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92.

Ely Hero finalists: from left Tristan Gordon, Jack James, Bert Russell (winner) and representative of sponsor MetroRod Cambridge.Ely Hero finalists: from left Tristan Gordon, Jack James, Bert Russell (winner) and representative of sponsor MetroRod Cambridge.

The popular grandfather died on Wednesday (May 6) in a local care home after he had fallen ill in the last 12 months.

In 2017, Bert won the first ever Ely Hero crown for his dedication to his village where he would often been seen helping with painting, decorating, gardening and dog walking.

He was also nominated in the Neighbour of the Year and Community Champion categories.

Bert was described as “truly altruistic” by his nominators, where “nothing was too much trouble for him”.

Neighbour of the Year: From left Madeleine Funnell representing sponsor Elyi with Bert Russell and Jo Evans (winner).Neighbour of the Year: From left Madeleine Funnell representing sponsor Elyi with Bert Russell and Jo Evans (winner).

He had lived in Little Thetford for most of his life, apart from when he did three years of national service, and had also served on the parish council.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, friend and neighbour of 40 years, Tony Shaw, said: “He so deserved the first Ely Hero award because he was ‘Mr Little Thetford’.

“He was part of the village hall and raised funds to build it before going on to become a caretaker, cleaner and founder of the youth club.

“There was nothing he could not do to help people.”

Community Champion finalists: Zoe Davidson, Paul Mason father of winner Hayley Mason who was unable to attend, Bert Russell and representative of sponsor Ward Gethin Archer.Community Champion finalists: Zoe Davidson, Paul Mason father of winner Hayley Mason who was unable to attend, Bert Russell and representative of sponsor Ward Gethin Archer.

His great-granddaughter, Chantelle Russell, said “Bert was truly an inspiration to everybody.”

Tributes poured in on social media after the sad announcement yesterday afternoon (May 7) - with many recalling their memories of the first Ely Hero Awards ceremony.

Organisers said: “We were privileged to be introduced to Bert just before he turned 90-years-old.

“Who could forget the atmosphere at The Maltings on the evening of June 19 2017 when Bert received a standing ovation, the crowd were stamping, clapping, cheering and shouting “BERT” as he was announced winner of the Ely Hero award by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Host, Chris Mann.

“We will always remember this iconic image that made the front page of the Ely Standard and The The Elyi Magazine as Bert posed for the camera in the Ely Tuk Tuk, so proud of his award.

“Our thoughts are very much with Bert’s family at this very difficult time.

“We will never forget him.

“Bert, you are our hero.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Farmers make good use of their tractors for NHS and care workers tribute

Tractor drivers encircled Doddington Court, Doddington, to recognise the care workers carrying out their duties during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; LUCY HOWARD

Tributes to Little Thetford’s Ely Hero Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92

Tributes have been paid to the first Ely Hero winner Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92. Here is his pictured at the Ely Hero Awards in 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: ‘Many shoppers do not observe distancing or take their own or other people’s safety seriously’

During the lockdown Ely Standard reader Karen Fleming has been using various supermarkets in Ely to buy groceries for neighbours. She says

Mother’s anger after items are stolen from baby’s grave

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.
Drive 24