Advanced search

Tributes to RAF hospital commanding officer Sir John Baird

PUBLISHED: 17:26 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 30 November 2020

Mike Rouse

Sir John Baird at Viva Arts, Soham.

Sir John Baird at Viva Arts, Soham.

Archant

I was very saddened to see the announcement of the death of Sir John Baird at the age of 83, although I knew that he had been ill for some while.

Sir John Baird at Viva Arts, Soham. Sir John Baird at Viva Arts, Soham.

I first met Sir John when he came to Ely, with his wife Mary, in, I believe early 1987, to be commanding officer at the Royal Air Force Hospital.

During his stay as CO we had the visit of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1988 and the renaming of the hospital.

After he left Ely, although he remained living in the area with Mary, the Hospital was closed by the Ministry of Defence much to his disgust and against his advice. He went on to end a most distinguished career as Surgeon General to the Armed Forces from 1997 – 2000. Such was the esteem with which both of them were held locally that Baird Lodge was named after them.

While John could be quiet and thoughtful, Mary was ebullient and outward going, no more so that when we saw them involved with Viva Theatre in Soham. They were very active supporters and gave annual awards in their names that the recipients could keep in the form of a Scottish quaich. Always sociable they were great company and enlivened any Viva gathering.

With the hospital redevelopment plans in the news, it is right that we remember the RAF officers and personnel who made what was such a wonderful hospital that we were privileged to be able to use and still miss.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘No breaches of social distancing’ at Christmas lights house say police

Concerns have been raised over a potential lack of social distancing at a Christmas-lights-covered house in Soham - however police say there have been no breaches. This is an aerial photo of the house. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Tributes to RAF hospital commanding officer Sir John Baird

Sir John Baird at Viva Arts, Soham.

Global pandemic doesn’t stop Father Christmas’ visits to Soham farm

South Angle Farm Park getting ready for the festive season. Pictures: South Angle Farm Park / Facebook

Cambridge Junction to stream online show The Snow Queen this Christmas

Cambridge Junction’s 2020 family Christmas show The Snow Queen will be streaming online from Sunday, December 20, 2020 to Sunday, January 3, 2021. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Junction

Robins to restart league campaign later than planned

Ely City will return to league action on Saturday, December 12 instead of December 8 following a league meeting. Picture: IAN CARTER