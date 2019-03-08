Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY Archant

Roy Alfred Carter, former head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College passed away in his sleep on Wednesday April 3, aged 87 after battling for some years with Alzheimer’s.

Roy taught at the college for three decades, He was manager of Cambridgeshire Schools Athletics for 25 years and chairman of the Isle of Ely Schools sports association and in 1967 was appointed coach by C.U.A.C, where he worked in the evening and on Sundays. In his spare time he played in a band.

Roy married Brenda who also worked at Witchford teaching P.E and who had also been an athlete representing Cambridgeshire, which is how they met; they went on to have children

Roy took children to the All England Games and Nationals, Eastern Counties; Witchford was one of the most successful in track and field in the country. Athletes from Witchford includes Carol Richardson (javelin) David Alsop (pole vault) Susan Alsop (shot), David Sawyer (discus), Malcolm Arter (sprinter), Trevor Thistletwaite ( hurdler) and Norma Glasford (sprinter). These are only a few that Roy taught, who have been named in the local papers from Witchford Secondary School.

Mr Carter was born in Impington in 1931, educated at the Pearse School for boys, where he learned his love for sports, moving onto Loughborough College of Physical Education. After National Service in The Royal Air Force, he taught at Gamlingay before taking his post at Witchford Secondary School.

Roy was a natural athlete himself, he won the Victor Ludorum twice while at the Pearse and was county junior champion in athletics. Roy was senior champion at 100, 220 and 440 yards and also the five counties 220 winner. At Loughborough he represented the college many times, winning the 220 low hurdles.

When in the RAF as a cadet pilot, Roy played rugby, football and showed his hand at boxing; he had previously been in the boxing team for the Pearse.

Roy took evening classes at Witchford School, which was open to local, national and international sportsmen.

He opened a sports injury and rehabilitation clinic in Cottenham, with a gym where he coached Andy Coe and Liz Hobs British Water Skiers, before being taken on by The British Water Ski Federation as their official fitness consultant, working for them as their physio for over 25 years.

Roy had many famous sports personalities on his books from all different sports, because he trained the person to get the best out of them, so they would achieve more from their sport.

Roy and Brenda travelled the world with C.U.A.C, water-skiing and motor cross.

Unfortunately Alzheimer's was diagnosed in 2007 and he was cared for in his own home in Cottenham where he had lived for 64 years.

Roy will be sadly missed by his wife Brenda, children and grandchildren and all those people who had worked with. Roy leaves a legacy behind him of sports people who live by his work ethics.

Quotes from Roy from a newspaper cutting “Never be content with your own standard” “I think self complacency is awful. Always be ready to learn from other people - and go on learning”

The funeral is taking place at The Cambridge Crematorium, West Chapel on Monday April 29 at 2pm.

Family flowers only and donations for Alzheimer's Research UK.