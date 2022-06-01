News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim

John Elworthy

Published: 9:26 AM June 1, 2022
Updated: 9:42 AM June 1, 2022
Luke Norris, who died in a crash at Stonea

Luke Norris, who died in a crash at Stonea - Credit: Family

The victim of a river death crash at Stonea has been named as ‘devoted father’ Luke Norris of Doddington.  

His family issued a tribute to Luke who died following the crash on Friday.  

They described him as having a “loud, silly personality”. 

The family tribute said: “Luke passed away on Friday after a tragic road accident while on his way home. 

“Devoted father to Finley, Luke had a way with everyone. We will miss his sense of humour, compassion for others and his loud, silly personality. 

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues.” 

Police said that at about 11pm on Friday (May 27) a silver Ford Focus left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank and entered a water-filled ditch. 

Emergency services attended but the driver, Luke, 33, of High Street, Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sergeant Mark Atkins, who is investigating the collision, said: “Our thoughts go out to Luke’s family and friends at this very sad time. 

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at around that time and has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 239 of May 28. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
Manea News

