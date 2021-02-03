Tribute to crash victim who had 'infectious laugh and smile'
"He was a loving father, husband and son with an infectious laugh and smile”, the moving tribute from the family of a man killed on a Cambridgeshire road.
“There wasn’t a room that he couldn’t cheer up and I don’t think anyone can say they’ve had a bad first impression of him.
“So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories. Rest in peace Cristian.”
Vasile ‘Cristian’ Chiorean, 48, of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill, was the driver of a Shogun who died in the fatal collision on the A505 yesterday (Tuesday).
The crash happened at about 3.45am and involved the Mitsubishi Shogun and a lorry.
Lorry driver Jose Galdon-Donate, 55, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before Cambridge magistrates’ today (Wednesday) by video link.
He will appear again at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of 2 February.