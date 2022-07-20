Photo that sums up our thanks to our firefighters
Published: 9:49 AM July 20, 2022
Updated: 9:51 AM July 20, 2022
- Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue
He could be any one of thousands.
He’s actually a firefighter with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.
But this simple image is a powerful evocation of everything we know to be true of this country’s fire fighters.
Thank you - and every one of your colleagues- for keeping us safe during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.
Not just for Tuesday, though, but for every day.