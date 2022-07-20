Our thanks to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue for their efforts - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

He could be any one of thousands.

He’s actually a firefighter with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

But this simple image is a powerful evocation of everything we know to be true of this country’s fire fighters.

Thank you - and every one of your colleagues- for keeping us safe during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.

Not just for Tuesday, though, but for every day.