Neighbours come together to create tribute to NHS and carers on the frontline

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Three neighbours have come together to create a light-up tribute to the NHS and key workers putting their lives at risk on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have put together a banner and decorated their homes with blue lights and signs in Berristead Close, Wilburton.

Ms Huggins says the idea came about following a group conversation between the sociable neighbours about how they could show support to everyone.

She said: “We all love the clapping for the NHS, but we wanted to make it into clap for all of the key workers as well.

“Malcolm went online and ordered the banner, which is designed exactly how we pictured it, with a rainbow and the NHS and key workers on either side.

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

“It was Sue’s idea to put up the blue and white lights and all-in-all it has taken us around two weeks to fully set everything up for Thursday nights.”

After seeing the hard work Ms Huggins and her neighbours had put in, her 12-year-old daughter Poppy-Jo, painted a rainbow in the window to show her support.

Ms Huggins added: “Poppy saw the signs up in our windows and saw Sue setting up the lights around her house and decided to make her rainbow.”

Each week, Mr Coulson, Ms Huggins and Ms Turpin stand outside their shiny new tribute to show their support for the key workers.

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Ms Huggins added: “The first week it was actually just me and Sue, but as the weeks went on we could hear the whole estate clapping.

“We could also hear people beeping their horns, it was amazing, and it gave me goose bumps. It was just lovely.”

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Three Wilburton neighbours Malcolm Coulson, Jade Huggins and Sue Turpin have created a fitting tribute to the NHS and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

