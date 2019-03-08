Advanced search

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

PUBLISHED: 15:52 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 07 May 2019

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

A Littleport woman due to appear in court today to answer a charge of harassment has had her trial date set for May 23.

Kathryn McGuirk of Old School Close will now appear at Huntingdon magistrates' court at 10am on that date for the trial.

She is charged with harassment without violence with the case dating date to an offence that is alleged to have occurred between February 24 this year and March 6.

The charge alleges she “pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment” of the victim.

The offence alleges that McGuirk “knew or ought to have known” that her conduct amounted to the harassment of another woman.

It is alleged that McGuirk sent a “number of unwanted texts to the victim and even when asked to stop, continued to send further texts, one package and emails”.

The offence is contrary to section 2(1) and (2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

The case had been adjourned from April 9 for a case management hearing.

McGuirk, who denies the offence, was not in court for today's brief hearing.

She has been told by the court not to go into Soham or to speak to the victim.

