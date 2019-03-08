Advanced search

Sir Trevor McDonald to talk about his new book at Lighthouse Centre in Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 October 2019

Journalist and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald is coming to Ely on October 16 to talk about his new book. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS.

Journalist and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald is coming to Ely next week to talk about his new book.

He'll be at The Lighthouse Centre in Lynn Road, on Wednesday October 16 sharing the story behind 'An Improbable Life'.

In the book Sir Trevor recounts his personal experience of world events and interviews with globally famous - and sometimes notorious - figures.

He has witnessed war and death and risked his own life to meet and talk with despots and liberators.

Engaging, intimate and moving, it is the life story of a journalist and broadcaster who over decades has revealed history in the making.

Admission costs £20 (inclduing book) or £7 (standard) in advance via www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/trevor-mcdonald/

Doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

