Advanced search

Residents dig trenches around playing field to prevent return of travellers who left 'horrible mess' including 'human waste'

PUBLISHED: 16:16 04 October 2019

Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers - who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

Archant

Residents helped to dig trenches around a village playing field to stop the return of travellers.

Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

It follows incidents when Swaffham Bulbeck faced a "horrible mess" including "human waste behind the cricket pavilion" after travellers twice descended on the village.

After seven caravans and vans pitched up on The Denny playing field on September 7 - with another two arriving later that week - the parish council decided to dig deep ditches around the children's playground.

Villagers enlisted the help of a builder from Swaffham Prior who used a dozen three foot thick tree trunks to block off the green via both car parks as well as mounds of soil to fill the trenches.

Marilyn Butler, who has lived in the village for 42 years, said: "In all the years we've lived here, we'd never had a problem like this.

Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY. Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

"Seven caravans arrived at first and we didn't think too much of it. But then they went away and brought two more caravans back to the green.

"That's when things started to go wrong and the mess - including human waste - began to pile up. They would defecate all over the place and just didn't seem to want to go.

You may also want to watch:

Her husband David, said: "It was quite a shock and it really upset everybody because they took up so much space with their caravans and cars.

"They were there for the best part of a week and then disappeared - but they came back again with two more caravans. We reported it to the police and they came out and had a word with them but there was nothing they could do legally.

"There's a car park at either end and they have both been blocked up by these huge tree trunks. It's all really horrible and unsightly."

Parish clerk Diane Bayliss said that getting two eviction notices cost the parish £2,600.

One resident who didn't want to be named added: "They just left this incredibly unpleasant mess.

"One of the schools even had to cancel an event that they were going to hold at the Denny because of strict child protection issues.

"Children haven't been able to use the swings and dog walkers say they have felt intimated."

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Residents dig trenches around playing field to prevent return of travellers who left ‘horrible mess’ including ‘human waste’

Residents of Swaffham Bulbeck took matters into their own hands and dug trenches around the village playing field to prevent travellers – who made it their home for a week - from returning to the green. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

All of Cambridgeshire to come under dispersal order after police raise concerns over car meet in Peterborough

A dispersal order encompassing the whole of Cambridgeshire will be in place this weekend in a bid to reduce crime and disorder. Picture; CAMBS COPS

WIN: Watch our Facebook Live stream tomorrow to win a family ticket to see Dick Whittington at The Maltings

We have launched our competition to win tickets to this year's pantomime at The Maltings. Pictured is Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth who will star in the pantomime. Picture: Ben Jolley/ARCHANT

Hard-working 1094 City of Ely Squadron air cadet Rory Donoghue scoops gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech – taking £500 worth of stock

CCTV images of the suspected thieves in Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech. Pictures: Supplied/CambsCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists