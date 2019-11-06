Advanced search

Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need

06 November, 2019 - 10:07
Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need. Sue Smith (pictured) will be holding a Take That raffle. Picture: TREETOPS

Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need. Sue Smith (pictured) will be holding a Take That raffle. Picture: TREETOPS

Archant

An adventure play centre in Ely has teamed up with kind-hearted childminders to party in aid of Children in Need.

Treetops, in Lancaster Way, will donate all entrance fees by childminders to the charity to help disadvantaged children on November 15.

It will be a morning of play, free party food and a raffle by Sue Smith of Ely of various Take That goodies - which has seen around £120 has been raised so far.

The main raffle will be held on the day, tickets now on sale at Treetops.

You may also want to watch:

Prizes include generous donations from Ely toy shop, Cherry Hill Chocolates, The Treasure Chest and more.

This is a morning exclusive to childminders and their children they look after, with Treetop doors opening to the public from 1pm.

Since 1980 Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

One of the highlights is an annual telethon, held in November and televised on BBC One and BBC Two from 7.30am on the day.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Latest from the Ely Standard

Here’s what happened to a 19th century tramcar once it had been found in Ely being used as a cobbler’s workshop

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

INTERVIEW: Nineties boyband a1 talk new tour, album and reuniting 20 years on

Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Picture: HUSH PR

Environment Agency ‘should have shouted earlier on River Cam’

Environment Agency should have shouted earlier on River Cam. Picture: Archant/ Phoebe Taplin

Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need

Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need. Sue Smith (pictured) will be holding a Take That raffle. Picture: TREETOPS

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists