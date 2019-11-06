Treetops in Ely to hold fundraising party day for Children in Need

An adventure play centre in Ely has teamed up with kind-hearted childminders to party in aid of Children in Need.

Treetops, in Lancaster Way, will donate all entrance fees by childminders to the charity to help disadvantaged children on November 15.

It will be a morning of play, free party food and a raffle by Sue Smith of Ely of various Take That goodies - which has seen around £120 has been raised so far.

The main raffle will be held on the day, tickets now on sale at Treetops.

Prizes include generous donations from Ely toy shop, Cherry Hill Chocolates, The Treasure Chest and more.

This is a morning exclusive to childminders and their children they look after, with Treetop doors opening to the public from 1pm.

Since 1980 Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

One of the highlights is an annual telethon, held in November and televised on BBC One and BBC Two from 7.30am on the day.