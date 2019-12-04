Trees planted in Ely by members of environmental group
PUBLISHED: 11:24 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 04 December 2019
Archant
Five hundred tree saplings were planted in Ely by a group aiming to raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling.
The trees were planted in the parkland on November 30 along with the help of Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.
Eco Ely subgroup members Lisa Robertson and Amanda Halls organised the tree funding and planting.
Money is also being raised from the GoGetFunding fundraiser set up to buy small trees for a site further down the cycle/footpath parkland.
Amanda said: "We are extremely grateful for support from those planting and those who donated to the project."
Donations came from OVO, I dig scheme, Silver Oak Coffee and Barchams.
The group is planning a spring planting session.
Anyone who wants to get involved can find Eco Ely on their Facebook page and ask for details of the tree subgroup.