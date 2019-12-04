Trees planted in Ely by members of environmental group

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Five hundred tree saplings were planted in Ely by a group aiming to raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The trees were planted in the parkland on November 30 along with the help of Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.

Eco Ely subgroup members Lisa Robertson and Amanda Halls organised the tree funding and planting.

Money is also being raised from the GoGetFunding fundraiser set up to buy small trees for a site further down the cycle/footpath parkland.

Amanda said: "We are extremely grateful for support from those planting and those who donated to the project."

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Donations came from OVO, I dig scheme, Silver Oak Coffee and Barchams.

The group is planning a spring planting session.

Anyone who wants to get involved can find Eco Ely on their Facebook page and ask for details of the tree subgroup.

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Eco Ely supporters plant trees on parkland on November 30. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch: