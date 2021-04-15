News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fire crews tackling woodland blaze carried pump and equipment 200 metres

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:59 AM April 15, 2021   
Ely woodland blaze April 13

Firefighters were called to a blaze in woodland off Queen Adelaide Way in Ely. - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station

Firefighters who spent two hours extinguishing a tree and undergrowth blaze first had to carry a portable pump and equipment 200 metres because of "a lack of access". 

At least one crew from Soham was called to the fire in an area of woodland on Queen Adelaide Way near Ely on Tuesday April 13. 

A spokesperson for Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station said: “Crews attended a fire in woodland. 

“The fire was approximately six metres by 10 metres of trees and undergrowth.” 

However, it was not the easiest of problems to solve. 

Ely woodland blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in woodland off Queen Adelaide Way in Ely. - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station

The spokesperson added: “Due to the lack of access to the incident, crews had to carry the not so light portable pump and equipment approximately 200 metres, and take water from the river to extinguish the blaze. 

"Crews returnied to their station by 9pm and the cause of the fire was accidental."

Ely woodland blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in woodland off Queen Adelaide Way in Ely, which they said was difficult to access. - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station


