Fire crews tackling woodland blaze carried pump and equipment 200 metres
- Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station
Firefighters who spent two hours extinguishing a tree and undergrowth blaze first had to carry a portable pump and equipment 200 metres because of "a lack of access".
At least one crew from Soham was called to the fire in an area of woodland on Queen Adelaide Way near Ely on Tuesday April 13.
A spokesperson for Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station said: “Crews attended a fire in woodland.
“The fire was approximately six metres by 10 metres of trees and undergrowth.”
However, it was not the easiest of problems to solve.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson added: “Due to the lack of access to the incident, crews had to carry the not so light portable pump and equipment approximately 200 metres, and take water from the river to extinguish the blaze.
"Crews returnied to their station by 9pm and the cause of the fire was accidental."
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered
- 2 Restaurant launches bright pink ‘selfie areas’ ahead of reopening
- 3 Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 4 Popular food delivery service Deliveroo launches in city this week
- 5 Dispersal order to tackle aggressive begging, street drinking and thefts
- 6 Fire crews tackling woodland blaze carried pump and equipment 200 metres
- 7 Jail for man caught carrying meat cleaver in public after missing tools argument
- 8 Residents ‘left without a voice’ over anti-social car park behaviour
- 9 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
- 10 Boat club president inspires students days after race