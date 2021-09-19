News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Boris offers MP Lucy Frazer new role in reshuffle

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:41 PM September 19, 2021   
At work in her role at the Treasury, SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer

At work in her role at the Treasury, SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer - Credit: Lucy Frazer

Lucy Frazer revealed that one of her last successes as acting Solicitor General was to hear the outcome of her intervention.  

The Court of Appeal increased the prison sentence on a man convicted of possessing indecent images of children.  

She had referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. 

However, she has moved from the Ministry of Justice – where officially she had been Minister of State but stood in while the Solicitor General was on maternity leave – to the Treasury.  

Her role had been as prisons and probation minister.  

In the prime minister’s reshuffle, she has emerged as Financial Secretary to the Treasury, responsible for tax policy and customers including border readiness.

New desk, new job for MP Lucy Frazer. At the Treasury. 

New desk, new job for MP Lucy Frazer. At the Treasury. - Credit: Lucy Frazer


As lead on the UK tax system, she was quickly at work in her new department.  

“Busy first day at the office in the treasury,” she tweeted. 

“Straight to work to deliver the people’s priorities in the autumn budget”. 

She was elected as Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015. 

Lucy Frazer
Ely News

