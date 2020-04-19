Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

Dozens of police officers raided a travellers’ site at Cottenam today – and recovered six stolen caravans and two trailers.

One villager said he had seen 14 police vehicles enter the village ahead of the raid on the Smithy Fen site.

As police cars towed some of the stolen vehicles away they parked up so they could take photographs of some of the caravans they had retrieved,

A police spokesman said: “The discoveries were made at about 10am while they were assisting staff from UK Power Networks investigate and disconnect suspected illegal connections”.

The spokesman said: “A seventh stolen caravan was found, but it was in such poor condition it was not recovered.

“The caravans and trailers will be returned to their rightful, and very happy, owners. Investigations into the thefts are ongoing”.

On a village Facebook page, one resident said: “Well everyone has been saying we don’t see any police, indeed it’s true but like London buses you get one and ten more follow.

“This morning a little earlier Cottenham I saw 14 police units come into the village and wondered what was happening.”

Another villager said he was “pleased to see the police take a more proactive visits to the Smithy Fen site.

“There are a few down there that spoil it for the rest of them and it needs sorting out.”

He added that on Saturday he heard two cars racing up and down the road “when we are on lockdown and it’s a dead-end road so they’re going nowhere; well done Cambs police”.

