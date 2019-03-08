Advanced search

Travellers leave car park in Soham as clean up begins

PUBLISHED: 16:53 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 25 September 2019

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A group of travellers that set up camp on a Soham car park have now left the area.

Around 10 caravans arrived on Clay Street car park last weekend.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) said that they are now working to clear the site.

They tweeted: "We are aware that the unauthorised encampment at Clay Street in Soham has now left the area.

You may also want to watch:

"We are working with East Cambs Street Scene to clear any waste left onsite.

"We thank residents for their patience during this time."

Police and officers from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) attended the site yesterday morning (September 24).

The Ross Peers Sports Centre also decided to close their car park following the arrival of the travellers.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Travellers leave car park in Soham as clean up begins

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham Station will be a ‘platform for better local rail services’

Soham rail station will act as a “platform for more regular rail services” for the area, according to Mayor James Palmer. Mayor Palmer met with Cllr Amy Starkey to discuss the bid. Picture: CAPCA

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Coleridge’s compelling story with music at Corpus Playroom

Matt Wilkinson in The Ancient Mariner at Corpus Playroom. Picture: PAUL ASHLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists