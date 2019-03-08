Travellers leave car park in Soham as clean up begins

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A group of travellers that set up camp on a Soham car park have now left the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 10 caravans arrived on Clay Street car park last weekend.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) said that they are now working to clear the site.

They tweeted: "We are aware that the unauthorised encampment at Clay Street in Soham has now left the area.

You may also want to watch:

"We are working with East Cambs Street Scene to clear any waste left onsite.

"We thank residents for their patience during this time."

Police and officers from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) attended the site yesterday morning (September 24).

The Ross Peers Sports Centre also decided to close their car park following the arrival of the travellers.