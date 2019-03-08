Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers that have set up camp on a Soham car park are due to be moved on over the next few days.

Caravans arrived on Clay Street car park yesterday (September 23) with police and officers from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) visiting the site this morning.

The Ross Peers Sports Centre also decided to close their car park and there is no access to the recreation ground until further notice.

Pedestrian/disabled access may be gained either at Gardeners Lane or Fountain Lane.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said that the camp was set to be moved on "in the next few days".

"Police respond to all unauthorised encampments for an initial assessment," they said.

"We would encourage members of the public to continue to report information about unauthorised encampments to your local council so appropriate action can be taken."

In a tweet from ECDC they state that they the site will also be "monitored closely".

