Advanced search

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

PUBLISHED: 17:27 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 24 September 2019

A group of travellers have set up camp on Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A group of travellers have set up camp on Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A group of travellers that have set up camp on a Soham car park are due to be moved on over the next few days.

Caravans arrived on Clay Street car park yesterday (September 23) with police and officers from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) visiting the site this morning.

The Ross Peers Sports Centre also decided to close their car park and there is no access to the recreation ground until further notice.

Pedestrian/disabled access may be gained either at Gardeners Lane or Fountain Lane.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said that the camp was set to be moved on "in the next few days".

"Police respond to all unauthorised encampments for an initial assessment," they said.

"We would encourage members of the public to continue to report information about unauthorised encampments to your local council so appropriate action can be taken."

In a tweet from ECDC they state that they the site will also be "monitored closely".

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Council reveals why Kennett is vital whilst fears expressed over ‘impact Brexit will have on access to skilled foreign workers’

Site where new houses will be built at Kennett. East Cambs Council through its trading arm has emphasised the importance of the revenue to be gained from their involvement in the scheme in a new business plan just release. Picture:: TERRY HARRIS

Background to the Ely Standard Business Awards winners - and more photos of our guests enjoying the celebrations at Ely Cathedral

Guests enjoying a sumptious dinner at the Ely Cathedral as the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards got into full flow.

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe

‘Here’s to the hero inside all of us’ – Ely Hero Awards 2019 present £1313 to charity Fen House

It was a night to recognise the impact that the Ely Hero Awards has on the community as £1313 was handed over to charity partner Fen House. Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with former Fen House patient Hugh, staff Lisa, Roxy and Luke from Infiniti Graphics. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Lands Improvement Holdings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists