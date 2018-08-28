Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A group of travellers remain on land next to Mepal Outdoor Centre - despite being told to leave by council chiefs.

Caravans set up camp on the car park of the former leisure complex over the weekend.

A spokesperson from East Cambridgeshire District Council said that they are now “working with the court” to arrange enforcement action.

Angela Parmenter, housing and community safety manager at ECDC, said: “We are aware of the issue relating to an unauthorised encampment on the land previously known as the Mepal Outdoor Centre.

“We have gathered evidence and statements and have begun the legal process required to challenge the trespassers right to be there.

“We have already served a notice requesting the trespassers vacate the land.

“Sadly no action has been taken however so we are now working with the court to arrange a possession date. If the group does not leave the land at this point, court appointed bailiffs will enforce the judgment.”

The 30-acre outdoor centre, off the A142 near Ely, closed down after it was targeted by vandals during Christmas week in December 2016, who had stolen change from a vending machine before setting it on fire.

After the arson attack, trustees of the Mepal Outdoor Centre - who had been running the charitable enterprise for four years - handed the lease back to landlords East Cambridgeshire District Council and the centre was closed down in February 2017.

But last year the council said a new operator had been selected to run it. It was expected to open later in 2019.

Footage emerged of a rave which took place at the abandoned centre on Christmas Day last year.

Two hundred people, all sporting festive outfits and Santa hats, gained entry to the site at around 11pm on December 25 for the event.

The rave went on into Boxing Day when police officers arrived and breathalysed people leaving the centre to make sure they were safe to drive.