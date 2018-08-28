Advanced search

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action

PUBLISHED: 15:28 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 30 January 2019

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action.

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A group of travellers remain on land next to Mepal Outdoor Centre - despite being told to leave by council chiefs.

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action.

Caravans set up camp on the car park of the former leisure complex over the weekend.

A spokesperson from East Cambridgeshire District Council said that they are now “working with the court” to arrange enforcement action.

Angela Parmenter, housing and community safety manager at ECDC, said: “We are aware of the issue relating to an unauthorised encampment on the land previously known as the Mepal Outdoor Centre.

“We have gathered evidence and statements and have begun the legal process required to challenge the trespassers right to be there.

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action.

“We have already served a notice requesting the trespassers vacate the land.

“Sadly no action has been taken however so we are now working with the court to arrange a possession date. If the group does not leave the land at this point, court appointed bailiffs will enforce the judgment.”

The 30-acre outdoor centre, off the A142 near Ely, closed down after it was targeted by vandals during Christmas week in December 2016, who had stolen change from a vending machine before setting it on fire.

After the arson attack, trustees of the Mepal Outdoor Centre - who had been running the charitable enterprise for four years - handed the lease back to landlords East Cambridgeshire District Council and the centre was closed down in February 2017.

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action.

But last year the council said a new operator had been selected to run it. It was expected to open later in 2019.

Footage emerged of a rave which took place at the abandoned centre on Christmas Day last year.

Two hundred people, all sporting festive outfits and Santa hats, gained entry to the site at around 11pm on December 25 for the event.

The rave went on into Boxing Day when police officers arrived and breathalysed people leaving the centre to make sure they were safe to drive.

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

We explain why Cambridgeshire County Council wants to put your council tax up by 5pc, where the money will go - but some councillors are not happy

No shelter from the political storm over council tax: Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count about to unveil ruling Tory Party plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Grab your football kit! New players needed for Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS

Review: Caroline’s Kitchen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - it’s farce meets melodrama and the audience loved it

Caroline's Kitchen is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Parking fees frozen in East Cambridgeshire council station car parks

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES
