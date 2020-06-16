Plans submitted for traveller site in Wilburton
PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 June 2020
Google Street View
A proposal for a traveller site with 10 pitches off a rural road in Wilburton has been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.
The change of use application for land off Pools Road outlines each pitch will accommodate a residential static caravan and a touring caravan.
The plans also include access and hardstanding for the development.
A Design and Access Statement submitted with the plans explains “there is a need for additional pitches in the district to meet the needs of the Gypsy / Traveller population”.
Two previous applications for the site were previously refused because the developments failed show access for vehicles was safe, were at risk of flooding and would cause harm to the rural character of the area.
The report also explains the application is partly retrospective and “either for a permanent or temporary permission”.
