Plans submitted for traveller site in Wilburton

Plans have been submitted for a traveller site off Pools Road, Wilburton. Image: GoogleStreetView Google Street View

A proposal for a traveller site with 10 pitches off a rural road in Wilburton has been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans have been submitted for a traveller site in Wilburton. Image: Google Maps Plans have been submitted for a traveller site in Wilburton. Image: Google Maps

The change of use application for land off Pools Road outlines each pitch will accommodate a residential static caravan and a touring caravan.

The plans also include access and hardstanding for the development.

A Design and Access Statement submitted with the plans explains “there is a need for additional pitches in the district to meet the needs of the Gypsy / Traveller population”.

Two previous applications for the site were previously refused because the developments failed show access for vehicles was safe, were at risk of flooding and would cause harm to the rural character of the area.

The report also explains the application is partly retrospective and “either for a permanent or temporary permission”.