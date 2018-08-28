Fenland District Council set up focus group to improve bus transport from Peterborough to rural Cambridgeshire villages and towns

Fenland District Council set up focus group to improve bus transport. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

A focus group to look at improving bus transportation from Peterborough to rural villages and towns in Cambridgeshire has been set up by council bosses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group will be tasked with investigating how bus transportation can be improved in the future with Fenland District Council (FDC) working in conjunction with Fenland Transport and Access Group (TAG).

Five public meetings have been arranged by FDC and TAG enabling in depth discussion on different transport topics including travel by rail, road and bus, as well as walking and cycling.

Currently some rural villages and towns are served by less than one bus an hour, and this means that anybody trying to travel into Peterborough for work, shopping or pleasure would be severely restricted not only by travel times, but the duration they can remain before having to catch a return bus – if one is even running.

At the meeting last week (January 10), chairman, John Maxey, a transportation consultant and specialist on Fenland bus routing said: “FDC and TAG are working together on a range of transport projects and issues, many of which are developed in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council.

“This latest focus group has been asking: ‘What are Fenland’s rural transport needs and how could these be better met in future?’, and so we have convened a panel made up of locals and interested parties, to explore some of these questions.”

One issue that constantly cropped up was how to coerce the bus companies into running what many see as unprofitable routes which may carry very few passengers, and the potential for franchising was suggested as well as subsidised tickets.

Getting from the villages and towns that don’t have railway stations can require a long and arduous journey.

To get to Peterborough, for example, there are very few busses that allow commuters to get to work, fewer still that allow shoppers much time to spend actually shopping, and if you want to go to football at Peterborough United or go out for an evening meal, or see a play at the Theatre, then there are no busses currently running late enough for a return trip.

Mr Maxey said: “We hope that by bringing about these five forums it will build on the success of Fenland’s first Transport Conference last year which explored ways in which the local network can be improved and highlighted the need for ongoing public engagement.”

Together FDC and TAG take a role in helping to deliver innovative transportation-based projects one of which was a free guide giving the details of all the public transport schemes and providers operating in Fenland, originally produced in 2012.

The guide, which includes representatives from Fenland District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, FACT, NHS Cambridgeshire, Care Network and the Fenland Strategic Partnership, brings together information about bus and train operators, taxi companies, community car schemes, dial-a-ride and NHS Patient transport, including their contact details and has now been fully updated to include advice on how to get bus and train information on your mobile phone, tablet or computer.

More information on future forums can be found on the Fenland District Council website.