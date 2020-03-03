Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel. Archant

A skip lorry struck the bridge at Queen Adelaide, Ely, tonight Tuesday) causing disruption to Greater Anglia services out of the city.

Aftermath of crash at Ely after tipped truck hit rail bridge at Queen Adelaide. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Aftermath of crash at Ely after tipped truck hit rail bridge at Queen Adelaide. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

For some time, it looked as if damage to the bridge might extend disruption to rail travel but safety assessors have given the green light for trains to resume.

Earlier Greater Anglia announced that the bridge strike had forced postponements to services whilst they checked for damage.

"We are awaiting a bridge examiner to inspect for any damage caused," they tweeted.

But a short time ago the rail operator said the line had been assessed and trains were once again travelling along the route.

"Trains can start to pass over the bridge at a reduced speed," said a spokesman. "Network Rail engineers are on site."

Emergency buses had earlier been sourced by Greater Anglia.

The bridge has been hit several times in recent years but is far from over taking the rail bridge next to Ely station that retains its title of the country's most bashed bridge.