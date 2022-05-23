News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:03 AM May 23, 2022
The A1101 Welney Wash Road will be closed for five weeks this summer as a temporary flood barrier is installed.

A village road will be closed for five weeks this summer as the base for a new temporary flood barrier is installed. 

The barrier will be positioned across the A1101 Welney Wash Road and will be used to prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir into the village, replacing the use of sandbags. 

The Environment Agency has said the road will be fully closed from July 20 to August 25, with traffic lights in place from June 13 to July 19 and August 26 to September 16. 

Nicola Oldfield, Ouse Washes project lead, said: “We know the impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and our communities is our priority. 

“We appreciate the length of this closure will have an impact on residents and businesses, but we are grateful for their input during the consultation to ensure that this is minimised as much as possible.” 

Clearly signposted diversion routes will be in place for the duration of the work. 

