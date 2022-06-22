News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Work on access road to Viva Arts Theatre expected to last seven weeks

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:00 PM June 22, 2022
The work on Viva Arts Theatre's (pictured) new access road will link the theatre to Mereside in the heart of Soham's industrial heritage road network. - Credit: Archant

Work that started this week (June 20) on the access road to Viva Arts Theatre at Spencer Mill in Soham is expected to last around seven weeks. 

Cambridgeshire County Council have said the works to Spencer Drove, that will link the arts theatre to Mereside in the heart of the town’s industrial heritage road network, should be complete by August 5. 

Spencer Mill stood empty for decades until it was brought back to life for the Viva Arts and Community Group, providing a community theatre and cultural hub in the town. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “We will be enhancing the existing lane which is currently around 3.5m wide and 120m long with soft verges to either side. 

“This will provide a single vehicle carriageway with a footpath along the south side and a dropped kerb crossing point at the theatre entrance.” 

They added: “Whilst every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum, some inconvenience may occur with local resident and business access.” 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Soham News

