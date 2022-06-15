News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas

Will Durrant

Published: 1:36 PM June 15, 2022
A sign for Newmarket and Cambridge on the A1303 near Stow-cum-Quay

A 24-year-old woman from Newmarket died following a crash on the A1303 on Friday, June 10 - and a 32-year-old man from Ilford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving - Credit: Google Earth

The woman who died in a fatal crash near Cambridge has been named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Mrs Lucas, of Park Avenue in Newmarket, Suffolk, died on Friday, June 10 following the crash on the A1303 at Stow-cum-Quay.

Emergency services - including paramedics - attended, but Mrs Lucas died at the scene.

Police officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Ilford in east London on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

He was released on bail until August 19.

Mrs Lucas was driving a blue Toyota Yaris when she was involved in the collision at around 5.19pm.

The crash also involved the driver of a silver Honda Accord, and took place near the A14 and the Wilbraham Road junction.

Mrs Lucas' family did not want to issue a tribute or photo of the victim to the press, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: "Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 404 of 10 June."

