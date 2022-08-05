Two vehicles ended up in ditches after a crash on the A141 between March and Guyhirn on August 4. - Credit: Google Maps

Two vehicles ended up in ditches on either side of the road after a crash on the A141 between March and Guyhirn last night (August 4).

Police were called at 7:51pm to reports of a collision near Heritage Hall in Wisbech Road, Westry.

They arrived to find two vehicles, a Porsche Cayenne and a Vauxhall Corsa, in ditches on either side of the road.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The man driving the Porsche had slight injuries and was in the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

“The driver of the Vauxhall was already out of the car and was ok.”

Police re-opened the road at just before 11pm.