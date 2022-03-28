There are currently 'large delays' on the A10 at Milton. - Credit: Google

There are currently 'large delays' on the A10 at Milton.



Cambridgeshire Travel said: "There are delays on the A10 near Milton on all approaches to junction 33 and the A14."



The larger delays are southbound on the A10 which are currently two miles long.



Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk