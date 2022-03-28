News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Two mile delays on A10 near Milton

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:35 AM March 28, 2022
Updated: 8:38 AM March 28, 2022
There are currently 'large delays' on the A10 at Milton.

There are currently 'large delays' on the A10 at Milton. - Credit: Google

There are currently 'large delays' on the A10 at Milton.

Cambridgeshire Travel said: "There are delays on the A10 near Milton on all approaches to junction 33 and the A14."

The larger delays are southbound on the A10 which are currently two miles long.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys. 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Police raided a property in Ely, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Teen arrested after drugs raid at Ely home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer pledges to fly high again after being floored by council ruling

East Cambridgeshire District Council

High Flyer fights back after council ruling floors them

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Following a serious collision between a cyclist and a driver who failed to stop on the A10, a man has been arrested. 

Cambs Live News

Driver arrested after cyclist seriously injured in A10 Ely Road hit-and-run

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Chesterton Road, Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Bomb squad rush to suspicious package in Cambridge city centre

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon