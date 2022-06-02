Live

The Fen Causeway junction with Trumpington Road, which closed at around 12.50pm today (June 2) following a serious crash - Credit: Google Earth

A cyclist is in hospital after a "serious" crash in Cambridge city centre.

The A1134 Fen Causeway mini-roundabouts at the junction with Lensfield Road and the A1134 Trumpington Road closed at around 12.20pm today (Thursday, June 2).

It follows a crash involving a cyclist and a bus driver on Fen Causeway.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Fen Causeway, Cambridge.

"The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

"The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

An earlier police statement read: "Please avoid the following roads in Cambridge City owing to a serious road traffic collision - Lensfield Road junction with Fen Causeway and Trumpington Road.

"These road closures will be in place for quite a few hours."

There is limited access between the Cambridge Botanical Gardens and Newnham via Fen Causeway while the closure is in place.

There is heavy traffic throughout the city centre, with queues on the A1307 Hills Road, A1134 Trumpington Road, and Brooklands Avenue between the Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital and railway station.

