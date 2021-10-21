Updated

Published: 5:27 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM October 21, 2021

Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely because of 'disruptive passengers' - Credit: Greater Anglia

‘Disruptive passengers’ caused the cancellation of a main line rail service to Manea, March, Whittlesey and Peterborough.

Greater Anglia announced that the 4pm Ipswich to Peterborough service tonight has been “terminated” at Ely.

“It will no longer call at Manea, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough.

“This is due to disruptive passengers."

And it means cancellation of the later journey from Peterborough

.

17:50 Peterborough to Ipswich will be started from Ely.



It will no longer call at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March and Manea.



This is due to disruptive passengers. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 21, 2021

You may also want to watch:

More on this as we get it