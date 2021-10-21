Updated
Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
Published: 5:27 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM October 21, 2021
- Credit: Greater Anglia
‘Disruptive passengers’ caused the cancellation of a main line rail service to Manea, March, Whittlesey and Peterborough.
Greater Anglia announced that the 4pm Ipswich to Peterborough service tonight has been “terminated” at Ely.
“It will no longer call at Manea, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough.
“This is due to disruptive passengers."
And it means cancellation of the later journey from Peterborough
.
More on this as we get it
