Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

Published: 5:27 PM October 21, 2021    Updated: 5:58 PM October 21, 2021
Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

‘Disruptive passengers’  caused the cancellation of a main line rail service to Manea, March, Whittlesey and Peterborough.  

Greater Anglia announced that the 4pm Ipswich to Peterborough service tonight has been “terminated” at Ely.  

“It will no longer call at Manea, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough.  

“This is due to disruptive passengers." 

And it means cancellation of the later journey from Peterborough

More on this as we get it  

