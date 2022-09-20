See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 20).
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Twenty Foot Road – March
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until tomorrow (September 21) due to works by Openreach.
The Cotes – Soham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water.
Ramsey Road – Whittlesey
The road will be closed from the level crossing both ways to all traffic between 10:50pm today (September 20) until 4:05am on September 21 due to works by Network Rail.
Hamerton Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.