Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 20).

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Twenty Foot Road – March

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until tomorrow (September 21) due to works by Openreach.

The Cotes – Soham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water.

Ramsey Road – Whittlesey

The road will be closed from the level crossing both ways to all traffic between 10:50pm today (September 20) until 4:05am on September 21 due to works by Network Rail.

Hamerton Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.