See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:12 AM September 20, 2022
Rush hour traffic builds up on the A14 just north of Cambridge

Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 20). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 20). 

Barnham Road – Buckworth 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Twenty Foot Road – March 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until tomorrow (September 21) due to works by Openreach. 

The Cotes – Soham 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Ramsey Road – Whittlesey 

The road will be closed from the level crossing both ways to all traffic between 10:50pm today (September 20) until 4:05am on September 21 due to works by Network Rail. 

Hamerton Road – Buckworth 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks. 

