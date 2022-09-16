See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
- Credit: Archant
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 16).
Harolds Bank - Gorefield
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (September 16) due to works by UK Power Networks
Great Northern rail Services
An amended timetable will operate between King's Cross and King's Lynn until at least September 18. This is due to a speed restriction being in place over defective track between Ely and King's Lynn. Great Northern will operate:
An hourly service will be in operation between London Kings Cross and Ely;
- Shuttles between King's Lynn and Cambridge will continue to operate.
Most Read
- 1 Man sexually abused child, taking indecent images
- 2 ‘She’s a pleasure to work with’ - Diana marks 45 years at Co-op
- 3 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 4 How 'gloriously plant based' restaurant turned doubt into delight
- 5 Village’s recreation shelter vandalised causing £1.7k worth of damage
- 6 ‘She loved life’ - family’s tribute to Isla 14, who died following collision
- 7 Cost of living crisis 'huge for us' as fire service ramps up preparations
- 8 Ely Cathedral to live stream state funeral of Queen
- 9 Ambulance chief on extended leave as staff sickness at trust grows
- 10 Traffic and Travel updates across Cambridgeshire for Thursday, September 16
Journeys between King's Lynn and Cambridge will be extended by up to 20 minutes because of the speed restriction.
If you are travelling between London and King's Lynn, commuters are asked to change trains at either Ely or Cambridge.
Whittlesey Road - March
Road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic from 9pm on September 17 to 4am on September 19 due to works by Network Rail.
The Coates - Soham
Road will be closed both ways for all motor vehicles between September 20-22 due to works by Anglian Water.
Folksworth Road - Norman Cross
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.