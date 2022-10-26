News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Check our updates for roadworks and likely hold-ups across Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:32 AM October 26, 2022
Updated: 8:12 AM October 26, 2022
Check out our website every morning for traffic and travel updates.

Check out our website every morning for traffic and travel updates. - Credit: ARCHANT

Check out the latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Wednesday, October 26) here.

Great Northern trains

Buses will replace trains from 10.30pm until the end of service between Ely and King's Lynn till October 28 due to engineering works.

A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.

Green End Road - Sawtry  

Closed today (October 27) due to works by Anglian Water 

Most Read

  1. 1 Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed
  2. 2 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
  3. 3 Ex-police officer called in sick before going to Newmarket Racecourse
  1. 4 23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks
  2. 5 Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
  3. 6 Fireworks night event in Ely coming back with a bang
  4. 7 Historian tells of Littleport Riots story as ballet dancers shine
  5. 8 What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire?
  6. 9 Ely Hereward Rotary Club is looking new members
  7. 10 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings

A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives

Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive.

B1167 Wisbech Road - Thorney

There are temporary lights in place near Park Crescent.

Knarr Fen Road - Thorney

The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to emergency work.

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks. 

Strangeways Road and Queen Edith's Way – Cambridge   

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works by Cambridge Water.   

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 for works.   

Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge   

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Grange Lane – Littleport   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.

Main Street – Littleport   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.  

Station Street – Chatteris   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Anglian Water.   

New Road – Sawston   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.   

Orton Parkway (between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way) - Peterbrorough

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm to 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.     

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge    

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.    

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)  

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.

Barnham Road – Buckworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.       

Worts Causeway – Cambridge       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Huntingdon News
Ely News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Dr Nik Johnson

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Family pay tribute to father and daughter killed in A10 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The men stole over £1,200 of goods from an Ely Sainsbury's.

Police release CCTV image of two men in Ely supermarket

Harry Goodman

person
Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon