Check our updates for roadworks and likely hold-ups across Cambridgeshire
Check out the latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Wednesday, October 26) here.
Great Northern trains
Buses will replace trains from 10.30pm until the end of service between Ely and King's Lynn till October 28 due to engineering works.
A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris
Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.
Green End Road - Sawtry
Closed today (October 27) due to works by Anglian Water
A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives
Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive.
B1167 Wisbech Road - Thorney
There are temporary lights in place near Park Crescent.
Knarr Fen Road - Thorney
The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to emergency work.
Wertheim Way – Huntingdon
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.
Strangeways Road and Queen Edith's Way – Cambridge
Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works by Cambridge Water.
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 for works.
Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.
Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge
The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Grange Lane – Littleport
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.
Main Street – Littleport
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Station Street – Chatteris
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Anglian Water.
New Road – Sawston
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Orton Parkway (between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way) - Peterbrorough
The parkway is closed daily from 8pm to 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.
A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge
All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.
Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)
The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway – Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.