Premier League crowds: EMR tickets accepted on Greater Anglia routes

Will Durrant

Published: 12:51 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 1:14 PM April 23, 2022
Due to high passenger numbers, Greater Anglia is accepting East Midlands Railway tickets between Peterborough and Norwich

Due to high passenger numbers, Greater Anglia and CrossCountry are accepting East Midlands Railway tickets between Peterborough and Norwich - Credit: East Midlands Railway (EMR)

Football fans heading to this afternoon's Premier League match in Norwich can use their East Midlands Railway tickets on Greater Anglia and CrossCountry trains.

Ticket acceptance began at 11.15am between Peterborough and Ely, and between Ely and Norwich today (Saturday, April 23).

It is due to last until 3pm, and will resume between 4.45 and 6.45pm this evening.

An EMR spokesperson said: "Our services are busier than usual today between Peterborough and Norwich. If you are travelling with us today, you can use your tickets with CrossCountry from Peterborough to Ely, and Greater Anglia from Peterborough to Ely or Norwich."

Norwich City vs Newcastle United is due to kick off at 3pm at Carrow Road.

In their last match on Saturday, April 16, Manchester United beat the Canaries 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at St James' Park on Wednesday, April 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Norwich City at Old Trafford last Saturday (April 16)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Norwich City at Old Trafford last Saturday (April 16) - Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

Miguel Almirón celebrates at full time after Newcastle's win against Crystal Palace at St James' Park on Wednesday

Miguel Almirón celebrates at full time after Newcastle's win against Crystal Palace at St James' Park on Wednesday - Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

