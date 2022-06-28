News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Three vehicles crashed on M11

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:19 AM June 28, 2022
The M11, with trees either side and two lanes for each carriageway.

The crash occurred between Junction 13 and Junction 12. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving three vehicles has taken place on the M11, near Cambridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.41am this morning (Tuesday, June 28).

One lane of the highway's Southbound carriageway was closed between Junction 13 and Junction 12, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

No injuries were sustained in the crash, and the vehicles have been recovered by National Highways.

Congestion for around four miles was present at the time, with 30 minutes added to motorists' journey time.

The road was later reopened, with all lanes now clear.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6.41am to reports of a three vehicle collision on the M11 Southbound near Junction 12.

"No injuries were sustained and National Highways managed the recovery of the vehicles."

An earlier statement from National Highways read: "There is a lane closed on the M11 Southbound between J13 and J12 Cambridge, due to a collision.

"There is about four miles of congestion on approach to the closure, which is likely to add around 30 minutes to your journey time."

