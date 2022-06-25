Live

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains cannot run through Harlow Mill due to a tree on the line - Credit: Greater Anglia

A tree is blocking a railway line between London and Cambridge, with disruption along the Hertfordshire-Essex border.

Greater Anglia trains in and out of London Liverpool Street are being cancelled or stopped short, with no Stansted Express trains to Stansted Airport.

The tree is on the line at Harlow Mill.

The disruption, which began at around 8.20am today (Saturday, June 25), falls on the same day as RMT Union strikes impacting Greater Anglia and Network Rail.

Stansted Express trains are disrupted due to a tree on the track at Harlow Mill - Credit: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Essex County Fire & Rescue service has advised us of a fallen tree that had caught fire on the overhead electrical wires near Harlow Mill, we are currently unable to run services between Broxbourne and Bishops Stortford in both directions.

"Network Rail response teams are on site and working to safely remove the tree and inspect the railway of any damage caused."

A limited rail replacement bus is running between Broxbourne and Bishop's Stortford.

The RMT Union strikes are impacting 13 railway companies - including Greater Anglia - and Network Rail, with a limited service on lines throughout the country.

Thameslink and Great Northern staff are not on strike, but its services between Cambridge and London King's Cross are running to a limited timetable.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on London Underground trains between Liverpool Street and King's Cross - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on Thameslink and Great Northern trains.

There is no strike action on the London Underground network, and tickets are also being accepted on Transport for London trains between Liverpool Street and King's Cross.

Due to strike action, the final train from Cambridge to King's Cross is due to depart at 5.24pm today (June 25).

The final King's Cross to Cambridge train is due to leave at 5.32pm.

Mick Lynch, RMT Union general secretary, outside London King's Cross station during strike action today (June 25) - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Disruption caused by RMT Union strikes is likely to continue into Sunday, June 26 - Credit: Will Durrant

All Greater Anglia trains are due to finish at around 6pm, with no trains on branch lines, including the Lea Bridge and Hertford East lines.

The disruption is likely to affect passengers travelling to music events throughout London. Refunds and delay repay options may be available for passengers affected by disruption, rail firms have said.

These include Ed Sheeran at Wembley, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers at the Olympic Park near Stratford, or the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park.