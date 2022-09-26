A petition which was set up on September 19 against the axing of two Stagecoach bus services in Cambridgeshire now has over 8,000 signatures. - Credit: Archant

Over 8,000 residents have signed a petition against the axing of two Stagecoach bus services in Cambridgeshire.

The petition was set up on September 19 by Jemma Fortey who lives in Fordham.

She started it after hearing that Stagecoach bus services 11 and 12, which connect Cambridge to Ely via Newmarket, and Cambridge to Bury St Edmunds, are two of the 18 services across Cambridgeshire to be axed.

“I’m surprised but not shocked at the support I’ve received since starting this petition,” said Jemma.

“I knew a lot of people relied on the services but the support has just been incredible.”

Jemma’s petition, which you can sign here, now has over 8,200 signatures.

“It’s something that Stagecoach cannot ignore anymore,” she said.

“The power of social media is incredible if used in the right way and I just really hope this petition helps towards a u-turn.

“It would be great for anyone who relies upon the buses and is now stressed about getting to work, hospital and doctor's appointments, school and college, and the shops, to have that stress reduced.”

A meeting is taking place at the Memorial Hall in Newmarket at 7:30pm this evening where the petition will be discussed.

Anyone is able to attend.