‘Hats off to our amazing bus driver’ - Keli praised for her service
A bus driver has been praised for her quick thinking after a passenger on one of her services spilt a four-pint container of milk.
Stagecoach employee, Keli, who has been named a ‘star employee’ online, was driving the 39 bus from Ely to March at noon yesterday.
One of the passengers lost hold of their bag and the milk carton inside it split causing it to leak all over the bus.
A passenger who was on the bus said: “Keli stopped the bus opposite a shop so the passenger could purchase a replacement.
“She tried to clear up the mess with the help of some passengers who had newspapers but it was impossible.”
Keli stopped the bus at the depot on Lancaster Way, got a mop and bucket, cleared up the milk, and then reimbursed the passenger.
“This was all with a smile on her face!” said the passenger.
“We’ve recently moved down from Shropshire – the bus drivers were so grumpy there.
“Well done, Keli.”