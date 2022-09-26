Cllr Dr James Hobro (inset) said that Stagecoach's planned cuts had caused "stress and anxiety for thousands". - Credit: South Cambridgeshire District Council / Archant

Some people are considering whether they will have to move home due to the bus service cuts announced by Stagecoach, a councillor has said.

Cllr Dr James Hobro said the planned cuts had caused “stress and anxiety for thousands” and he knew some people were questioning whether they could keep living in their current homes.

Stagecoach announced last week that it would be cutting 18 bus routes in Cambridgeshire saying the routes were “no longer financially viable”.

The company said changes had to be made to protect the “long-term” viability of the network.

At a meeting of South Cambridgeshire District Council on September 23, councillors said they were ‘shocked and disappointed’ at the “devastating cuts”.

Cllr Hobro said the cuts would impact people who rely on buses to access essential services.

He said: “People use Stagecoach’s services to get to essential medical services, jobs for their livelihoods, to apprenticeships and training, and to carry out caring responsibilities.

“There is particular concern for those who absolutely depend on travel with concessionary bus passes, or who live with mobility or visual impairment.”

He added: “Some residents are asking whether they can continue living in their current homes.”