Published: 5:10 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM March 9, 2021

Jonathan James took these aerial photos of the new Soham railway station under construction. - Credit: JONATHAN JAMES

Construction work on the £18.6m Soham station is entering its main phase, meaning engineers will need to work on or near the track to build the 99-metre platform and footbridge.

Network Rail is therefore advising Greater Anglia passengers making essential weekend journeys between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely to check before travelling.

Additional work also needs to take place including ground levelling and track alignment adjustment to make sure the gap between the platform and train meets the required industry standard.

This work needs to be carried out when trains are not running on the Soham branch line on the following dates:

Sunday 14 March

Sunday 21 March

Sunday 2 May

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 May

Sunday 30 May

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June

Sunday 20 June

Sunday 29 and Monday 30 August

Greater Anglia will operate a bus replace service to allow passengers to complete their journey.

Katherine Scott, Network Rail’s sponsor for the Soham station project, said: “The enabling work to prepare the ground for the new station is progressing well but we’re now getting into the main civil construction phase when we need to work very close to or on the line.

“It’s an important safety measure to plan our works when trains are not running and I’d like to thank weekend passengers in advance for their patience as we build a new station for the Soham community.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Due to the construction work at Soham, services between Ipswich and Peterborough and Ipswich and Cambridge will be affected.

“Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Ely (replacing Peterborough services) and between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds (replacing Cambridge services).

"Connecting trains will operate between Ely and Peterborough, and between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

“Passengers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys. We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work takes place.”

For more information about Soham visit the project webpage.

