'Serious' motorhome crash shuts A14 eastbound

A crash involving two motorhomes, described as "serious" by National Highways, has resulted in the closure of the A14's eastbound carriageway.

The incident occurred today (Sunday, July 17) between Junction 37 for Newmarket and Junction 39 for Kentford.

During the crash, one of the motorhomes was travelling on the westbound carriageway, before veering onto the eastbound carriageway and colliding with the other.

Teams from Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and National Highways are all currently on the scene.

An air ambulance is also in attendance, which has landed in an adjacent field.

Over a mile of traffic has been caused by the incident, with diversions now in place.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The A14 in Cambridgeshire/Suffolk is closed eastbound between J37 (Newmarket) and J39 (Kentford), due to a serious collision involving two motorhomes...

"...There is just over one mile of congestion on approach to the closure at J37.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."