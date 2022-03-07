A "serious" crash has forced the A1303 to shut between Newmarket and Cambridge - Credit: Google Earth

A main road in Cambridgeshire is closed after a "serious RTC" near Bottisham.

The A1303 is shut between Newmarket and Cambridge as a result of the crash.

Bus company Stagecoach described the collision as "serious" in a tweet at 7.41am.

The firm said: "Due to a serious RTC on the A1303 between Newmarket and Bottisham, the service 12 will be facing delays due to a diversion.

"All stops will still be served.

"Apologies for delays to the service."

