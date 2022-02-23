News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:02 PM February 23, 2022
Updated: 7:03 PM February 23, 2022
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely - Credit: Soham Community Fire & Rescue Station

A serious collision on one of Cambridgeshire's main roads prompted a multi-agency response yesterday (Tuesday, February 22).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crew said 999 responders were called to a crash on the A142 at Stuntney, near Ely, overnight.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, East of England Ambulance Service paramedics and Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers also attended.

Firefighters from Soham were first to the scene.

The fire crew wrote on Facebook: "Last night, we responded to a road traffic collision on the A142 near Stuntney.

"Soham crew were first in attendance.

"With all persons self-extricated, we administered first aid and made the scene safe."

